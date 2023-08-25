Open Menu

APHC Strongly Condemns Arrest Spree In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 09:30 AM

APHC strongly condemns arrest spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has strongly denounced the arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces personnel across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Yasin Attai, Imtiyaz Reshi, Narender Singh Khalsa, Imtiyaz Ahmed, and Prof Zubair in their statements issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops, police and dreaded agencies are continuing widespread crackdown operations and raids to terrorize the people of the territory.

They said innocent people are being arrested daily during these operations. They said Hurriyat leaders, media men, human rights defenders and even ordinary Kashmiris are being implicated in fake cases.

The APHC leaders pointed out that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime continues to use draconian laws to prolong the illegal detention of Kashmiri prisoners to victimize them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

However, they maintained that India's brutal tactics cannot suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people as they are determined to take it to its logical conclusion.

They appealed to the international community to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute to the Kashmiris' aspirations.

