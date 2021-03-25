APHC strongly condemns fresh killing spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while strongly condemning the fresh killing spree unleashed by Indian troops has called for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UN resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement reiterated the pledge to continue the Kashmir liberation movement despite Indian brutalities.

The statement paid glowing tributes to Shopian and other martyrs, adding that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

The APHC saluted the steadfastness of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Shabbir Ahmad Shah, and urged the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release the detainees.

Indian forces' personnel launched widespread cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama districts making life of ordinary Kashmiris a hell. The troops cordoned off the areas and conducted door-to-door searches.

They tortured youth and harassed women and men during the operations. Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement strongly condemned the brutal torture of an illegally detained youth Muzammil Qadir Butt by Indian police in custody.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that Pakistan is a special gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslims of South Asia.

Meanwhile, social media users in IIOJK mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his protest over the adoption of Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2021 by the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament.

The bill seeks clipping the powers of the chief minister by appointment of a lieutenant governor.

The social media users picked up Kejriwal's tweet wherein he termed the bill as an insult to the voters of Delhi and said that the Kejriwal had supported the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government on August 05, 2019, which robbed IIOJK of its special status.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited the residence of four youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and expressed sympathies with their families.