APHC strongly condemns human rights violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has strongly condemned the surge in human rights violations by Indian troops in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Information Secretary Imtiaz Wani in a joint statement issued here Saturday said the Indian troops have unleashed a reign of terror by intensifying their cordon and search operations and house raids across the occupied territory.

They maintained that India wanted to intimidate the Kashmiris through such cruel tactics, but the brave Kashmiris were committed to continue their just struggle for the right to self-determination and take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

They said the Indian authorities have illegally detained thousands of innocent Kashmiris including APHC leaders in jails to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

The Hurriyat leaders deplored that the occupation authorities had intensified raids and searches in the name of security measures ahead of the G-20 meeting being hosted by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government in Srinagar due to which the hardships of the people had increased manifold.

They urged the international community to put pressure on New Delhi to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.