APHC Strongly Reacts To Assertions Of IIOJK Governor

Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The APHC has strongly reacted to the assertions made by the so-called Governor of the territory wherein he boasted that India would not tolerate the it, its leaders and activists who represent demand for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC)spokesman said the fascist Indian regime treated people of Kashmir worse than animals having no rights at all.

"The despotism and chauvinism proclaimed by a dictator as a stooge of India speaks volumes about the deprivation of fundamental rights and the hellish life of the subjugated people of Kashmir," he added.

The spokesman maintained that a small area with eight million population has been besieged by one million occupation forces, blinded by worst kind of Hindu fascism and shielded by draconian laws as a free license to kill, torture, arrest, desecrate and destroy with impunity whatever comes in their way, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Condemning the criminal mentality and inhuman attitude of the blood-thirsty Indian stooge, the Governor, the APHC said, waging a war against the peace-loving people of Kashmir whose legitimate demand was right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions, is tantamount to revive Nazism at this advanced stage of modern liberal and democratic civilization.

The APHC reiterated the unwavering pledge of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying "We have burnt our boats; we cannot backtrack from our destination as there is no option to surrender before Indian barbarism and suppression come what may".

The APHC spokesman appealed to the United Nations Secretary General and the civilized members of the world community to take serious cognizance of genocide of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

He called upon the world to fulfill its commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they would be granted the right to decide their political future through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

