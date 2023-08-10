Open Menu

APHC Terms Pakistan's Continued Support A Source Of Encouragement For IIOJK People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

APHC terms Pakistan's continued support a source of encouragement for IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that Pakistan's unequivocal and unprecedented support to the Kashmir cause is a source of strength and encouragement for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir fighting for their rights to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement in Srinagar said that the way Pakistanis in Pakistan and all over the world took out rallies and arranged other programs on August 5 to express their solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied territory proved that Pakistan is standing with Kashmiris like a solid rock and will not be left them at the mercy of Hindutva terrorism.

The APHC leader expressed gratitude to the Pakistani people, government and army for holding massive rallies in the length and width of Pakistan in support of Kashmiris.

He also appreciated the efforts of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis for highlighting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also appreciated the people of occupied Kashmir observing the 5th of August as Black Day on the call of APHC.

He urged the Kashmiris to forge unity among their ranks to foil India's onslaught on their basic rights.

He also appealed to the civilized world to shun duplicity and come forward to stop India from violating international laws and norms in the internationally recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

