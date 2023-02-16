ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting its call against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime's ongoing eviction and demolition campaign in the garb of anti-encroachment drive in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, an APHC spokesman in Srinagar said the BJP regime was resorting to brutal measures to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir by grabbing their properties, lands, Waqaf/Anjuman properties, and demolishing their houses, shops, and business complexes.

He said such brutal anti-Kashmir actions were "meant to erase the identity of Jammu and Kashmir".

He said Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its people and they will protect their rights by resisting New Delhi's move to settle the non-Kashmiri/outsiders in the territory.

He said India was victimizing the people of IIOJK for demanding their political right.

The APHC also appreciated this support of the other parties including the Muttahida Jihad Council.

The statement said the people of Jammu and Kashmir seek peace, prosperity, and economic stability in the region while they deserve the "right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations".