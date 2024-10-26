APHC To Take Out Protest Rally On Kashmir Black Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) is all set to take out a protest rally on Kashmir Black Day, observed every year on October 27.
The rally will be taken out from Arts Council of Pakistan to Karachi Press Club to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Murad approves 500 electric buses project for Karachi1 minute ago
-
Firecracker dealer apprehended1 minute ago
-
Cop's five children complete medical education21 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali Shah offered at Police Lines HQ21 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes 'Khedan Lahore Dian' at Shalimar Complex21 minutes ago
-
Punjab police conducted 88,763 raids on drug hideouts31 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme31 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris are set to observe October 27 as Black Day41 minutes ago
-
Two women drug suppliers held, recovered marijuana41 minutes ago
-
AIG Umrani holds orderly room to resolve ICT Police issues41 minutes ago
-
CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day51 minutes ago
-
Three factories sealed for polluting environment51 minutes ago