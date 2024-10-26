APHC to take out protest rally on Kashmir Black Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) is all set to take out a protest rally on Kashmir Black Day, observed every year on October 27.

The rally will be taken out from Arts Council of Pakistan to Karachi Press Club to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).