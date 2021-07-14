UrduPoint.com
APHC Unveils Modi's Evil Agenda To Change IIOJK's Muslim Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

APHC unveils Modi's evil agenda to change IIOJK's Muslim status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the growing Indian fascism and expansionism terming it as evil agenda of the Modi regime to change the demography of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, cancellation of state subject laws, evacuation of Muslim officers from bureaucracy and termination of Muslim employees from government jobs are part of the Indian fascist scheme.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the illegal termination of 11 Muslim employees from their services and termed it as a brazen violation of state laws and a worst example of despotism and fascism which have deprived people of their fundamental rights on the basis of religious discrimination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

APHC leader urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the growing influence of religious bigotry in the matters of fundamental rights of the subjugated people in all walks of life, be it political, social, religious or economic.

Terming the situation as highly volatile, he made a fervent appeal to the world community to help end the nefarious designs of ethnic cleansing at the hands of Indian fascist rulers of the Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the situation has warranted the intervention by the world community to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

APHC General Secretary along with a delegation of Hurriyat activists visited Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Imtiyaz Hyder who was released recently from Central jail Jejhar, Punjab, after two and a half years of illegal imprisonment under draconian law Public Safety Act.

