APHC Urges India To Create Conducive Atmosphere For Dialogue On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 08:23 PM

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday called on India to release all political prisoners, including the Hurriyat leadership, and repeal repressive laws to foster a conducive environment for dialogue to resolve the longstanding dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday called on India to release all political prisoners, including the Hurriyat leadership, and repeal repressive laws to foster a conducive environment for dialogue to resolve the longstanding dispute.

APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas talking to Kashmir Media Service over phone from Srinagar emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is a United Nations-recognized disputed territory. He asserted that the BJP-led Indian government’s unconstitutional actions of August 5, 2019, and its policies targeting Kashmir cannot alter this reality.

Minhas reminded India of its commitment to the UN, which passed resolutions mandating the settlement of the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite. He criticized the UN’s prolonged inaction on implementing these resolutions, resulting in decades of suffering for the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman reiterated APHC’s demand from the Indian government to release detained Kashmiri leaders, revoke draconian laws, and create a peaceful atmosphere for meaningful dialogue. “Kashmiris do not support confrontation or conflict. We yearn for peace and advocate a peaceful resolution to this prolonged issue,” he added.

The APHC spokesman called on the global body to take urgent notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the grave abuses committed by Indian forces.

The APHC stressed that international involvement is essential for achieving a just, honorable, and lasting solution to the

Kashmir conflict.

