APHC urges India to settle Kashmir under UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged India to shun its stubbornness on the Kashmir dispute and take steps to settle it through holding of a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of United Nations Security Council.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that Kashmiris' demand for right to self-determination is a just and legitimate one which is also accepted by the UN and guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He said the people of Kashmir will not accept any solution to the Kashmir dispute against the UNSC resolutions and their aspirations.

The spokesman termed Kashmir as a grave human problem. He said it is not a territorial dispute of ordinary sorts which can be settled by the muscle power but it involves the fate of Kashmiris which can be decided only by them.

National Conference leader and Member of Indian Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi, speaking in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, said that the silence imposed by New Delhi following the revocation of special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 should not be construed as peace.

He pointed out that over 400 people, including many Indian forces' personnel, have been killed in IIOJK in last one year with urban areas like Jammu and Srinagar accounting for 20 per cent of the incidents. He added that statistics show there is no peace in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, an officer of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force was injured when his service rifle went off in Nawgam Chadoora area of Badgam district.

The former chief of Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing, Amarjit Singh Dulat, in a media interview in New Delhi termed the move to end Kashmir's special status on August 05, 2019 as meaningless and said it has not benefited India much.

He said that the people of IIOJK were disappointed over the repeal of the special status and they thought it was a kind of treachery. He said that dialogue between India and Pakistan should never be stopped and the relationship between the two countries should be restored.