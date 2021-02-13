UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Urges India To Settle Kashmir Under UNSC Resolutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

APHC urges India to settle Kashmir under UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged India to shun its stubbornness on the Kashmir dispute and take steps to settle it through holding of a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of United Nations Security Council.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that Kashmiris' demand for right to self-determination is a just and legitimate one which is also accepted by the UN and guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He said the people of Kashmir will not accept any solution to the Kashmir dispute against the UNSC resolutions and their aspirations.

The spokesman termed Kashmir as a grave human problem. He said it is not a territorial dispute of ordinary sorts which can be settled by the muscle power but it involves the fate of Kashmiris which can be decided only by them.

National Conference leader and Member of Indian Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi, speaking in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, said that the silence imposed by New Delhi following the revocation of special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 should not be construed as peace.

He pointed out that over 400 people, including many Indian forces' personnel, have been killed in IIOJK in last one year with urban areas like Jammu and Srinagar accounting for 20 per cent of the incidents. He added that statistics show there is no peace in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, an officer of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force was injured when his service rifle went off in Nawgam Chadoora area of Badgam district.

The former chief of Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing, Amarjit Singh Dulat, in a media interview in New Delhi termed the move to end Kashmir's special status on August 05, 2019 as meaningless and said it has not benefited India much.

He said that the people of IIOJK were disappointed over the repeal of the special status and they thought it was a kind of treachery. He said that dialogue between India and Pakistan should never be stopped and the relationship between the two countries should be restored.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Parliament Treachery Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Sabha August 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 February 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

10 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

9 hours ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.