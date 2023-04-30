UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges Int'l Community To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

APHC urges Int'l community to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said the continued support of the people and government of Pakistan to the Kashmir cause has always been a source of encouragement for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In their statements issued in Srinagar and Jammu, the APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Muhammad Aaqib welcomed the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, in which he called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They appealed to the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC leader Farida Bahenji said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's move to host the G-20 meeting in Srinagar was aimed at misleading the world community about the grim human rights situation of occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, India has armed and trained 5000 strong all-Hindu militia, Village Defence Guards, formerly known as Village Defence Committees, in the Jammu region to terrorize the local Muslims and to suppress the ongoing freedom movement.

