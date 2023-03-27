ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :APHC leadership in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has appealed to international human rights organizations to impress upon India to release all the Kashmiri detainees languishing in the infamous Tihar and other jails of India and the territory in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC leadership said that many among thousands of detainees including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and Aasiya Andrabi were facing health issues due to improper food and inadequate health facilities in jail.

They said the US State Department report also cited unlawful and arbitrary killings, torture or cruel, treatment or punishment by police and prison officials by India in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter message, the President of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti said that the Indian authorities have become judges, juries and executioners in complete violation of the fundamental rights of people in the territory.

Mehbooba Mufti said the instructions that government employees using social media may face termination from service are part of the ongoing intimidation campaign aimed at dispossessing people of their livelihood.