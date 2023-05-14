UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges People In IIOJ&K To Observe Shutdown On May 22: APHC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 09:50 AM

APHC urges people in IIOJ&K to observe shutdown on May 22: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to observe a complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of G-20 meeting by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC has called for a complete strike in IIOJK to protest against Modi regime's nefarious move.

The posters were pasted by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (KJSYF) in Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory.

The APHC has strongly denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJ&K ahead of G-20 event planned by the Modi regime in Srinagar on May 22-24.

Related Topics

India Protest Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar May Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

29 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

8 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

9 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

10 hours ago
 Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'pe ..

Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'peaceful protest before SC' on M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.