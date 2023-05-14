APHC urges people in IIOJ&K to observe shutdown on May 22: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to observe a complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of G-20 meeting by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC has called for a complete strike in IIOJK to protest against Modi regime's nefarious move.

The posters were pasted by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (KJSYF) in Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory.

The APHC has strongly denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJ&K ahead of G-20 event planned by the Modi regime in Srinagar on May 22-24.