APHC Urges People To Assemble At Gilani's Graveyard On Sept 1

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the people to march towards Hyderpora, Srinagar in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on September 1 (Friday) to pay tribute to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary.

The APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar urged the people to assemble at Hyderpora in Srinagar on September 01 to pay tributes to Kashmir's iconic liberation leader Syed Ali Gilani for his pious sacrifice and stance for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, said a press release here.

The leadership, while highlighting the matchless sacrifices of the martyred leader in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle, said that Syed Ali Gilani was a fearless Kashmiri leader and his lifelong struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words in the annals of Kashmir's recent history.

Urging the people of Kashmir to assemble at Hyderpora in the Srinagar graveyard to pay tributes to the great leader on his anniversary, the leadership said that it was high time that the people remember the heroes who lived and died for the freedom of Kashmir.

It also urged ulema, khateebs and people to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for the martyred leader.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian forces' personnel had shamelessly snatched away the body of Syed Ali Gilani and buried it at Hyderpora graveyard in the dark of night against his will. Syed Ali Gilani, according to his family, wanted to be buried at the Martyrs' Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar.

