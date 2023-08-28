Open Menu

APHC Urges People To Assemble At Gilani's Graveyard On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 09:10 AM

APHC urges people to assemble at Gilani's graveyard on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has again appealed to the people of Kashmir to march towards Hyderpora in Srinagar on September 01 (Friday) to pay their tributes to the icon of the Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, 2021, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Spokesman in a statement in Srinagar has urged the people to visit the graveyard of Kashmir's iconic liberation leader Syed Ali Gilani at Hyderpora in Srinagar on Friday for his pious sacrifice and stand for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The statement urged the people of Kashmir that it was high time to remember the heroes who lived and died for the freedom of Kashmir.

The posters also appeared in various parts of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the people to pay tributes to the icon leader, Syed Ali Gilani, on his second martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

The posters, pasted by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) , Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement ,JK Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement , Resistance Youth Forum Jammu Kashmir and other organizations on walls, pillars and electric poles in different areas of Srinagar, have also urged imams, khateebs, ulema and people of mosques to hold special prayers for Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri martyrs .

It is worth mentioning here that Indian forces' personnel had shamelessly snatched away the body of Syed Ali Gilani and buried it at Hyderpora graveyard in the dark of night against his will. Syed Ali Gilani, according to his family, wanted to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Resolution Police Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Visit Died Jammu Srinagar March September Family Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

8 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

9 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

9 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

9 hours ago
Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

13 hours ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

16 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan