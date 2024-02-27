Open Menu

APHC Urges Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute For Lasting South Asian Peace

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM

APHC urges resolution of Kashmir dispute for lasting South Asian peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has stressed that permanent peace in South Asia hinges upon the resolution and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed hope that the UN Secretary-General, along with the world community, would urge India to halt its policy of military might, human rights violations, illegal detentions, and aggression against the defenseless people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning the ongoing cordon and search operations and the arrest of seven youths by Indian troops and police personnel during house raids in Kulgam and Bandipora areas, the spokesman underscored that such actions cannot deter the people of IIOJK from their just struggle for self-determination, which will persist until achieving complete success.

Expressing satisfaction with Pakistan’s role in countering India’s political and military maneuvers, the spokesman criticized New Delhi’s repeated betrayals, which have escalated tensions in South Asia, nearing a nuclear collision.

The APHC highlighted that the BJP government’s authorization of human rights violations in IIOJK has not deterred the Kashmiri people’s demand for self-determination.

The spokesman urged India to withdraw its troops from Jammu and Kashmir, release all Kashmiri political prisoners unconditionally, repeal draconian laws, restore civil and political rights of IIOJK residents, and engage in meaningful dialogue in line with UN resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders including Saleem Zargar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Dr Irfan Khan, Abdul Rashid Butt, and Imtiyaz Reshi in their separate statements, said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were being pushed to the wall and were going through the worst times.

They called upon India to stop bulldozing the democratic and human rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir and take measures to find a political solution to the Kashmir dispute.

