APHC urges UN, ICC to prosecute India for war crimes in IIOJK

Illegally detained senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has urged the United Nations and International Criminal Court to prosecute India for crimes including ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests, fake encounters and eviction of local people from their houses and demolition of their properties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Illegally detained senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has urged the United Nations and International Criminal Court to prosecute India for crimes including ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests, fake encounters and eviction of local people from their houses and demolition of their properties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail said, the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir were facing the brunt of Indian state terrorism for demanding the UN-promised right to self-determination.

He maintained that the UN, OIC and the European Union must rise to the occasion to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolution.

Shabbir Shah greeted the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the world during the holy month of Ramadan and asked them to remember the oppressed Kashmiris in their prayers.

He said, "We have once again been blessed with the holy month of Ramadan. I congratulate you on finding another month of fasting, the holy month of Ramadan, to get closeness to our Lord, our Creator."Paying tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, he said they laid down their lives in the blossoming age for freedom of their motherland, Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of their sacrifices, he said, the Kashmir issue has come out of the cold storage and has centre-staged in the global arena.