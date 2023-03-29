ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Incarcerated senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has urged the United Nations and International Criminal Court to prosecute India for war crimes, in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail drew the attention of the international community to ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests, fake encounters and eviction of local people from their houses and demolition of their properties in the territory.

IIOJK's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued after a meeting of the religious scholars in Srinagar, today, called for the release of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Abdur Rashid Dawoodi, and other religious scholars.

Meanwhile, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police provided special weapon training to more than 300 terrorists raised in the name of Village Defence Guards by the Modi regime across Jammu region in the last few weeks.

In Geneva, Zaffar Qureshi, Chairman of Kashmir Campaign Global, addressing the 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council said people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir urgently need the attention of the World Body to attain their basic right to self-determination.