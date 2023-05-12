APHC urges UN, other world orgs to play role for release of Kashmiri detainees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations including Asia Watch and Amnesty International to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees including the Hurriyat leadership stuffed under inhuman conditions in jails of India and the occupied territory.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of people including APHC leaders, Ulemas, journalists, youth, activists and human rights defenders in different jails, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement said that illegal detentions and other repressive measures by the occupation authorities could not stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

It maintained that subjecting people to torture, wanton arrests, life-time imprisonments, and killings of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces' personnel is an illustration of the ongoing serious situation persisting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi regime's anti-Muslim mindset and its colonial measures imposed one after another in Kashmir also indicate clearly what is in store for the Kashmiri people in the coming days, the APHC spokesman added.

The spokesman expressed his deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Meraajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahidul islam, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Fayaz Ahmed , Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, Muhammad Sharief Sartaj, Noor Muhammd Fayaz, Fahim Ramzan, Gazi Moinudin, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Showket Hakeem, Mehrajudin Nanda, Maulvi Sajad, Adv Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Sheikh Nazir, Younis Manzoor Waza, Mohammad Ansar Khan, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi, Shabir Ahmed Wani, Rouf Falhi, Mudasir Poswal, Moiez Riyaz Khan, human rights defenders Khurrum Parvez and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, journalists Aasif Sultan, Irfan Majeed, Sajad Gul and Fahad Shah.

Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house detention in Srinagar, he spokesman added. These detainees, he pointed out, are the worst victims of political vendetta by the Modi regime. He maintained the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are proud of Hurriyat leaders and activists, who are either in jails or striving on ground for achieving a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.