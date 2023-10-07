APHC urges UN to address long pending Kashmir dispute

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations to take cognizance of grim situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and force India to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay for ensuring durable peace in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations to take cognizance of grim situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and force India to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay for ensuring durable peace in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government through brutal colonial measures is trying, in vain, to deter the Kashmiri people from demanding their internationally-recognized right to self-determination. He termed the killings, arrests and other human rights abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK as the tactics of bygone Stone Age to crush a righteous demand. He said that political disputes like Kashmir could only be resolved through political means.

He condemned the upsurge in the cordon and search operations and house raids by the Indian forces’ personnel and sleuths of dreaded investigation agencies across the occupied territory to harass the Kashmiris.

He said the purpose of such repressive measures is to force the Kashmiris to give up their ongoing freedom movement.

“We are facing a sorry story of death and destruction at the hands of Indian occupation forces since 1947, but we shall never bow before the Indian military might and illegal occupation,” he maintained.

The spokesman urged the UN Secretary General and other world bodies including the OIC and European Union to take serious action against India for the heinous crimes being perpetrated by its troops on a large scale in occupied Kashmir. He added that it has become imperative for the UN to address the long pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with its relevant resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.