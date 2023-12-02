Open Menu

APHC Urges UN To Force India To End Modern-day Slavery In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian troops across illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC, in a statement issued Saturday in connection with the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, called upon the United Nations to force India to end modern-day slavery in the occupied territory.

The APHC pointed out, "Indian troops enjoying unbridled powers under black laws are perpetrating crimes against the Kashmiris, who are struggling to break the shackles of Indian slavery and secure their right to self-determination, as acknowledged by the World Body."

The statement deplored, "India was using every brutal tactic to prolong its illegal military occupation, which is the worst form of present-day slavery, over Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC also thanked the people of occupied Kashmir for observing a protest strike yesterday against the posting of a blasphemous video about holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by a Hindu student from India studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar.

The statement said, "The people of Kashmir will never accept any anti-Kashmir and anti-Islam agendas of the BJP and RSS."

"The Kashmiris will continue their ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination till it reaches its logical conclusion," it added.

The APHC called upon the world community to stand with the just cause of the people of IIOJK and play an effective role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute as per their wishes and aspirations.

