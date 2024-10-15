Open Menu

APHC Urges UN To Hold India Accountable For Atrocities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

APHC urges UN to hold India accountable for atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has made an urgent appeal to the United Nations to intervene and hold India accountable for its atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the actions of Indian occupation regime including the torture of innocent Kashmiris, seizure of their properties, and suppression of their right to self-determination through relentless cordon and search operations and house raids.

He said Indian personnel, including paramilitary, police, National Investigation Agency, and State Investigation Agency are terrorizing Kashmiris to crush their legitimate demand for self-rule. Minhas emphasized that the BJP regime is exploiting the judiciary to intimidate Kashmiris, targeting Hurriyat leaders, journalists, scholars and ordinary citizens with fabricated cases.

Kashmiris committed to the freedom struggle are being booked under draconian laws for their political beliefs and advocating for a plebiscite.

Despite facing brutalities, the Kashmiri people remain resolute in pursuing their freedom cause.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to play its role in settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people to avert a catastrophe like the one the world is witnessing in the middle East due to unresolved Palestine issue.

The spokesman deplored that New Delhi is using its agencies as a weapon to terrorize the Kashmiris. BJP regime is even using judiciary as a tool to browbeat Kashmiris. Hurriyat leaders, media persons, religious scholars and even ordinary Kashmiris are implicated in fake cases, he added.

The spokesman pointed out that freedom-loving Kashmiris are booked under draconian laws for their political beliefs and commitment to the struggle for plebiscite and right to self-determination. He said despite facing Indian brutalities, the Kashmiri people are determined to pursue freedom cause against all odds and urged the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of unlawful detentions in IIOJK.

