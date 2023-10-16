APHC urges UN to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations to hold India accountable for its brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian, paramilitary, police, National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency personnel are torturing innocent Kashmiris and seizing their properties during continued so-called cordon and search operations and house raids across the territory to suppress their righteous demand of right to self-determination.

He said several youth have been killed and thousands arrested during this year but the world community has become a mute spectator.

He urged the United Nations to play a role in settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman expressed concern over the silence adopted by the international community on the ongoing worst Indian state terrorism and gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the political experts and analysts in their media interviews and statements have said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government has unleashed its dreaded agencies to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) are conducting raids on a daily basis across IIOJK to harass the people but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

They said, the NIA and SIA frequently raid homes of Hurriyat leaders, human rights defenders, journalists and even ordinary people in IIOJK and these actions are meant to victimize those who refuse to toe BJP’s line in the territory.

They deplored that India was using its probe agencies as a weapon to terrorize the Kashmiris. “The Modi regime is even using the judiciary as a tool to browbeat Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders, religious scholars and even ordinary Kashmiris are implicated in fake cases,” they lamented.