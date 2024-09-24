APHC urges UN to intervene in Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has made a passionate appeal to the United Nations to take immediate action for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, citing the ongoing human rights crisis in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, demanded the UN’s urgent attention at the 79th UNGA in New York.

The APHC emphasizes the UN’s moral and legal obligation to resolve the dispute according to its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

It condemns India’s attempts to alter IIOJK’s demographics and erase the Kashmiri identity.

The spokesman warned that further inaction on part of the World Body will embolden the Modi regime’s brutality, perpetuating killing fields in Kashmir. He stressed that peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions.

The APHC urged the world to hold Modi and Indian troops accountable for crimes against humanity in IIOJK and calls on the UN to protect Kashmiris from Indian aggression.