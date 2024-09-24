APHC Urges UN To Intervene In Kashmir Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has made a passionate appeal to the United Nations to take immediate action for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
According to Kashmir Media Service, citing the ongoing human rights crisis in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, demanded the UN’s urgent attention at the 79th UNGA in New York.
The APHC emphasizes the UN’s moral and legal obligation to resolve the dispute according to its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
It condemns India’s attempts to alter IIOJK’s demographics and erase the Kashmiri identity.
The spokesman warned that further inaction on part of the World Body will embolden the Modi regime’s brutality, perpetuating killing fields in Kashmir. He stressed that peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions.
The APHC urged the world to hold Modi and Indian troops accountable for crimes against humanity in IIOJK and calls on the UN to protect Kashmiris from Indian aggression.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in 11 operations3 minutes ago
-
Don’t be fooled by India’s false narrative on Kashmir, Wani to foreign diplomats13 minutes ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible without permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes ..22 minutes ago
-
Man booked over damaging canal banks33 minutes ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible with permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes: T ..52 minutes ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case54 minutes ago
-
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session57 minutes ago
-
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan59 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health minister reviews progress at Nawaz Sharif Institute of cardiology1 hour ago
-
Health Advisor for expeditious launch of online system for posting, transfers1 hour ago
-
Distt Admin, Forest deptt celebrate women week1 hour ago
-
Woman gives birth to baby at Rescue 1122 ambulance in Tank2 hours ago