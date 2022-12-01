APHC urges UN to play role for release of IIOJK detainees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the international community to play its role for the immediate release of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that thousands of Kashmiris have been lodged in different jails of India illegally occupied Kashmir and India on fake charges.

The APHC while expressing grave concern about the continued Indian state terrorism and killings in the occupied territory said that the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel are violating human rights and international law with impunity.

The statement said that the troops were killing innocent Kashmiris for promotions and rewards.

The APHC spokesman appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to send a joint team to occupied Kashmir to look for itself into the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He urged India to initiate a meaningful dialogue process with Pakistan for a just solution to the Kashmir dispute adding that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace and stability would remain a distant dream in South Asia.