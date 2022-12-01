UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges UN To Play Role For Release Of IIOJK Detainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

APHC urges UN to play role for release of IIOJK detainees

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the international community to play its role for the immediate release of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that thousands of Kashmiris have been lodged in different jails of India illegally occupied Kashmir and India on fake charges.

The APHC while expressing grave concern about the continued Indian state terrorism and killings in the occupied territory said that the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel are violating human rights and international law with impunity.

The statement said that the troops were killing innocent Kashmiris for promotions and rewards.

The APHC spokesman appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to send a joint team to occupied Kashmir to look for itself into the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He urged India to initiate a meaningful dialogue process with Pakistan for a just solution to the Kashmir dispute adding that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace and stability would remain a distant dream in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar All Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

2 minutes ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

3 hours ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

12 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.