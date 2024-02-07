APHC urges UN to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the United Nations to put pressure on India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

According to Kashmir Media Service, illegally detained APHC leaders, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Abdul Ahmad Parra and Bilal Siddiqi, in their separate messages from jails in Srinagar and Jammu region said the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India has become a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia.

They said peace will continue to elude South Asia till the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved. They said the dialogue is the best way to settle this long-pending dispute.

They urged the UN to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and fulfil its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.