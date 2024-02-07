Open Menu

APHC Urges UN To Put Pressure On India To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

APHC urges UN to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the United Nations to put pressure on India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

According to Kashmir Media Service, illegally detained APHC leaders, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Abdul Ahmad Parra and Bilal Siddiqi, in their separate messages from jails in Srinagar and Jammu region said the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India has become a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia.

They said peace will continue to elude South Asia till the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved. They said the dialogue is the best way to settle this long-pending dispute.

They urged the UN to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and fulfil its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Nuclear Jammu Srinagar Media All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Eight injured in blast near election office in PB- ..

Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

13 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

13 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

13 hours ago
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

13 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

13 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

14 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

14 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan