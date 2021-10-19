UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges UN To Send Team To Examine Ruthless Killings, Arbitrary Arrests In IIOJK

APHC urges UN to send team to examine ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the upsurge in cordon and search operations carried out by Indian occupation forces and humiliating frisking in the name of so-called security in the nook and corner of the occupied territory.

APHC urged that the United Nations Secretary General to send a team to see for itself ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests and torturing of common masses by the Indian occupation forces in the occupied territory. Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian fascist regime is treating the people of Kashmir worse than animals.

He pointed out that inhuman treatment meted out to the common masses at the hands of occupational forces has even caused alienation in the rank and files of India's political stooges in the territory.

The APHC leader hailing the resistance potential of the people of Kashmir said all suppressive and repressive measures tried by India in Kashmir have proved an exercise in futility.

Paying rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Poonch, Shopian, Srinagar and other parts of the territory, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion.

