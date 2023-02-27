APHC urges UN to send teams to monitor worst situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has urged United Nations to send their teams to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to monitor the worst situation which people of Jammu and Kashmir facing under Indian illegal occupation and its puppet regime.

APHC leaders in their separate statements condemned continued killings of Kashmiris in the held territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that the Kashmir dispute is not a power politics; instead, it pertains to the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.