APHC Urges UN, World HR Bodies To Play Role For Kashmiri Detainees’ Release
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations, including Asia Watch and Amnesty International, to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in jails of India and the occupied territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of people, including APHC leaders, Ulema, journalists, youth, activists and human rights defenders.
He said that illegal detentions and other repressive tactics by the occupation authorities could not stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.
It maintained that subjecting people to torture, wanton arrests, life-time imprisonments, and killings of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces’ personnel is an illustration of the ongoing serious situation persisting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Modi regime’s anti-Muslim mindset and its colonial measures imposed one after another in Kashmir also indicate clearly what is in store for the Kashmiri people in the coming days, it added.
He also urged the Indian media fraternity and civil society to put pressure on the Indian government to resolve all disputes with Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, through talks. He said the dream for peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive unless the grave issue of Jammu and Kashmir is resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The spokesman also strongly denounced the continued house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was neither allowed to offer Friday prayer nor carry out other religious obligations, which is extremely sad and condemnable.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder2 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 152 minutes ago
-
Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits3 minutes ago
-
Mother's Day observed to pay tribute to mothers3 minutes ago
-
EU ambassador visits Nasser Bagh art gallery3 minutes ago
-
ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues3 minutes ago
-
83.3pc TV broadcast content in Pakistan revolves around politics: Report3 minutes ago
-
Police busted 315 criminals during May3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 213,100 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 4 outlaws13 minutes ago
-
Excise Rwp launches operation against token tax defaulters, unregistered vehicles1 hour ago