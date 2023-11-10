Open Menu

APHC Urges UNSC Resolutions' Implementation For Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 10:45 PM

APHC urges UNSC resolutions' implementation for Kashmir dispute

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the Indian government to take steps to settle Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the Indian government to take steps to settle Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The APHC jailed leadership in their separate messages said India’s obstinacy and stubbornness is behind the continued bloodshed, curbs, harassment and gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They deplored that instead of taking concrete measures for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, New Delhi wants to keep the territory under its feet through barrel of gun and military might policy, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said India is forcibly denying the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, for which the people of Kashmir have been giving unprecedented sacrifices for the last over seven decades.

The APHC leaders said that in the past, inhuman and immoral tactics by India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ righteous demand for right to self-determination and would meet the same fate in the future as well.

They appealed to the world human rights organizations, particularly the United Nations Human Rights Council, to take cognizance of the arbitrary and illegal acts of the Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu New Delhi Same Media All Government

Recent Stories

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

10 minutes ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

10 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

11 minutes ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ..

Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ensure smooth traffic flow

15 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa World Cup scor ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

15 minutes ago
Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorw ..

Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorway land purchase scam

10 minutes ago
 C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ..

C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ongoing projects

10 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Range Police shoots 3, arrests 199 durin ..

Hyderabad Range Police shoots 3, arrests 199 during 89 encounters

10 minutes ago
 Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad de ..

Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad demanded

10 minutes ago
 NHMP issues traffic updates for major National Hig ..

NHMP issues traffic updates for major National Highways and Motorways

10 minutes ago
 Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman ..

Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan