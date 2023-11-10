APHC urges UNSC resolutions' implementation for Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the Indian government to take steps to settle Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The APHC jailed leadership in their separate messages said India’s obstinacy and stubbornness is behind the continued bloodshed, curbs, harassment and gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They deplored that instead of taking concrete measures for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, New Delhi wants to keep the territory under its feet through barrel of gun and military might policy, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said India is forcibly denying the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, for which the people of Kashmir have been giving unprecedented sacrifices for the last over seven decades.

The APHC leaders said that in the past, inhuman and immoral tactics by India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ righteous demand for right to self-determination and would meet the same fate in the future as well.

They appealed to the world human rights organizations, particularly the United Nations Human Rights Council, to take cognizance of the arbitrary and illegal acts of the Indian forces in the occupied territory.