APHC urges world HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri political prisoners’ plight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take serious note of victimization of illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the condition of Kashmiri political prisoners as worrisome because of the worst kind of persecution they have to face at the hands of jail authorities for their rightful political beliefs.

He said the Kashmiri detainees are being subjected to inhuman treatment and denied even very basic medical and legal facilities.

He said the so-called judicial trial of these prisoners is being stretched to prolong their detention to punish them for raising their voice for right to self-determination, peace and justice for their homeland.

The spokesman said that thousands of prisoners including APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahidul islam, Meraajudin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Bilal Siddiqi, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Abdul Ahad Parra, Mushtaqul Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Umar Adil Dar, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsuddin Rehmani, Hassan Firdousi, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz and others were facing the most inhuman conditions in various Indian prisons.

The APHC spokesman saluted the resolve and determination of the political prisoners and maintained that through victimization, India would never succeed to force them to surrender their will to fight for their UN-guaranteed right to self-determination.