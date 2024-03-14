APHC Urges World To Facilitate Kashmir Solution For Lasting Regional Peace
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has appealed to the international community to facilitate the just settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in the interest of peace in South Asia.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the lingering Kashmir dispute poses a grave threat to peace and stability in the entire region, according to KMS.
He said that the BJP-led Indian government, instead of taking steps to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner, was banning pro-freedom one after another in IIOJK to further suppress the Kashmiris righteous demand of right to self-determination.
He said banning of political parties in IIOJK is part of Indian government’s relentless campaign to subjugate the political demand of the Kashmiris and persecute their leadership.
He urged the world to impress upon India to shun its stubborn approach, respect the Kashmiris’ righteous demand and work towards resolving the dispute amicably.
