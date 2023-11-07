APHC urges world to increase its efforts for settlement of the Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In view of unfolding humanitarian crisis and looming threat to global peace due to the lingering Palestine issue, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the world community to redouble its efforts to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions to reduce such catastrophe in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the United Nations and the world powers had either forgotten the Kashmir dispute or they were deliberately ignoring it even though it is one of the oldest unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

He said that India had enforced black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Act (UAPA) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to kill, arrest and terrorize innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

He pointed out that thousands of Kashmiri youths had been picked up by Indian forces after being labelled as militants on mere suspicion. The youth are subjected to the worst forms of torture in the investigation adding that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment despite using all cheap tactics.