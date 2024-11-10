Open Menu

APHC Urges World To Increase Its Efforts For Kashmir Solution

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 10:20 AM

APHC urges world to increase its efforts for Kashmir solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Sunday urged the world community to increase its efforts for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said the Bharatiya Janata Party Indian government and its highly corrupt Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are living in fools’ paradise if they think that they can change the dynamics of Kashmir dispute and force the Kashmiris to desist from their legitimate struggle for freedom by continued state terrorism in IIOJK.

The statement said Indian repression has turned IIOJK into a living hell for its residents as the brutalities against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris have increased manifold since Article 370 and 35 A revocation in August 2019.

APHC asked India to read the writing on the wall and pave the way for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that India had enforced black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the occupied territory to kill and arrest innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

The youth are subjected to the worst forms of torture in the investigation centres where many are martyred and are declared as militants and buried in anonymous graves, he deplored.

The APHC also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Tihar Jail. Muhammad Yasin Malik is on an indefinite hunger strike in Tihar Jail.

He said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment despite using all cheap tactics. He said the people of Pakistan stand by their Kashmiri brethren and will continue to support their struggle for freedom morally, diplomatically and politically.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Militants World Governor United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Rashid Jammu Srinagar August Sunday 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

14 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

14 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

14 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

18 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

20 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

20 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

23 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan