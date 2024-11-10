APHC Urges World To Increase Its Efforts For Kashmir Solution
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Sunday urged the world community to increase its efforts for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said the Bharatiya Janata Party Indian government and its highly corrupt Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are living in fools’ paradise if they think that they can change the dynamics of Kashmir dispute and force the Kashmiris to desist from their legitimate struggle for freedom by continued state terrorism in IIOJK.
The statement said Indian repression has turned IIOJK into a living hell for its residents as the brutalities against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris have increased manifold since Article 370 and 35 A revocation in August 2019.
APHC asked India to read the writing on the wall and pave the way for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.
He said that India had enforced black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the occupied territory to kill and arrest innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.
The youth are subjected to the worst forms of torture in the investigation centres where many are martyred and are declared as militants and buried in anonymous graves, he deplored.
The APHC also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Tihar Jail. Muhammad Yasin Malik is on an indefinite hunger strike in Tihar Jail.
He said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment despite using all cheap tactics. He said the people of Pakistan stand by their Kashmiri brethren and will continue to support their struggle for freedom morally, diplomatically and politically.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy fog leads to deadly crash in Gharo; 3 fatalities reported2 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar visits NA-177, meets his voters, attends events10 hours ago
-
Kashmir's critical role as strategic focal point in S. Asia regional security acknowledged11 hours ago
-
Police handover recovered motorcycles, mobile phones to owners11 hours ago
-
COAS reaffirms nation’s resolve, commitment towards eradicating menace of terrorism11 hours ago
-
Qaiser Shaikh vows to strengthen Pak-Korea relations11 hours ago
-
AJK PM condemns Quetta bomb blast11 hours ago
-
Acting President approves FST members’ appointments11 hours ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests 421 outlaws in 10 months11 hours ago
-
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Jamila Street Pumping Station after renovation11 hours ago
-
Bullet-riddle body found in Wah Cantt11 hours ago
-
ECP releases provisional cause list, Fawad to face contempt charges12 hours ago