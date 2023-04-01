UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges World To Play Role In Settling Lingering Kashmir Dispute According To UN Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

APHC urges world to play role in settling lingering Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt has said that India had been subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst state terrorism for over seven decades for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, Masarrat Aalam Butt said the Indian troops have martyred over 96,000 Kashmiris and tortured hundreds of thousands others since 1989 alone but failed to intimidate them into submission.

He said that it was due to the unprecedented sacrifices of these martyrs that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level.

The APHC Chairman urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities and play an effective role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched massive cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kathua and Jammu districts of the occupied territory, subjecting the residents to severe harassment and intimidation.

The occupation authorities continued to keep senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest and disallowed him to offer Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, today, on the second consecutive Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Mirwaiz has been under continued house detention since August 05, 2019. He has been prevented from offering Juma prayers for 188 successive weeks.

Related Topics

India Islamabad United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jail Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August 2019 Mosque All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

59 seconds ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

31 minutes ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.