APHC Urges World To Save Kashmiris From Hindutva Onslaught In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over the escalating human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) urging the world community to come to rescue Kashmiris from Hindutva onslaught.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said reminded the world peace and freedom loving countries of their duty to play a leading role in the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute.
The APHC said that Jammu and Kashmir is a burning issue and permanent peace cannot be established without resolving it as per the UN resolutions and wishes of its people.
APHC paid rich tributes to the youth, martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam and Kishtwar saying that the martyrs’ mission will not go waste.
Abdul Rashid Minhas urged the Kashmiris to unite against Waqf Act passed by the Indian government to stanch all rights of Muslims rendering them as slaves as per Hindutva ideology.
He said BJP and RSS Hindu Hindutva agenda is not only a threat to Muslim community but all other religions and communities including Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and Buddhas.
He also appealed to the world community to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and minorities in India whose land, properties and identity have been usurped by Hindutva aggressors and occupants through military might and police policies.
BJP Indian govt and its administration in IIOJK are using inhuman tactics to suppress the peaceful struggle for Kashmir’s freedom in a deep-rooted conspiracy to implicate Hurriyat leadership, and youth in fake cases, fake propaganda and detain them in jails to overcome the freedom sentiment.
The APHC leader, however, made it clear that BJP govt and its agencies would fail in its nefarious designs as pro-freedom movements cannot be subdued through such cheap tactics.
The spokesman urged international watchdogs to pressure India to ensure the fundamental rights of Kashmiris, including the right to self-determination, which have been deprived by New Delhi for the past 78 years.
