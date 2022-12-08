APHC urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, while condemning Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's belligerent policy towards Kashmir has urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail said the Modi regime has turned IIOJK into a virtual hell for its inhabitants.

He said the Modi government has snatched every right of the Kashmiris including the right to live and their lives and dignity are at the mercy of brutal Indian troops.

The APHC leader said extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, harassment and humiliation of ordinary citizens, arbitrary arrests, and attacks on human rights defenders by the Indian occupation forces have become a norm in the occupied territory.

He said India is using these colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. He, however, maintained that the policy of oppression and suppression could not deter the Kashmiri masses from pursuing their legitimate struggle.

Nayeem Khan said the youth of Kashmir who has taken up the mantle of the freedom movement has been scripting a new history of resistance against India's illegal occupation by laying down their precious lives for the freedom of their motherland. He said India must bear in mind the fact that genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed through the use of force.

The APHC leader deplored that the Indian government was attempting to change the demographic composition of IIOJK through political and administrative machinations in gross violation of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions. He said it is high time that the world should come forward in a big way and influenced the Indian government to stop its naked aggression against the Kashmiris.

He also expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India and appealed to the world human rights organizations to play an effective role in their immediate release.