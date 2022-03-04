UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges World To Take Cognizance Of Grim Situation In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

APHC urges world to take cognizance of grim situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Friday urged the international community to take cognizance of the grim situation in the territory where people were constantly living a hellish life under the shadow of Indian guns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that India, by deploying over one million troops in IIOJK, had turned it into an open air prison and usurped all basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He maintained that the worst Indian state terrorism for the past over seven decades had failed to suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.

He called upon the United Nations Secretary, General Antonio Guterres, to take steps for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people to save them from the Indian atrocities.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter leaders, Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to mujahid commander, Mohammad Iqbal alias Abdullah on his 19th martyrdom anniversary. They said, the entire family of the martyr had been playing an active part in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

