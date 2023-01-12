(@FahadShabbir)

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the international community to take cognizance of Modi-led fascist Indian regime's unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) aimed at undermining the disputed status of the territory

In a massage from Tihar Jail, detained senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that the Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute having resolution pending with the United Nations for over seven decades, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

He called upon the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.