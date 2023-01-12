UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges World To Take Note Of Modi Regime's Illegal Actions In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:01 PM

APHC urges world to take note of Modi regime's illegal actions in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the international community to take cognizance of Modi-led fascist Indian regime's unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) aimed at undermining the disputed status of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the international community to take cognizance of Modi-led fascist Indian regime's unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) aimed at undermining the disputed status of the territory.

In a massage from Tihar Jail, detained senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that the Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute having resolution pending with the United Nations for over seven decades, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

He called upon the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Media All From

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

34 minutes ago
 Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drop ..

Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drops next week: DC Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order o ..

White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order on Investment in China - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) c ..

President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief to address lawyers' conve ..

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Produc ..

Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production by 40% in 2022

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.