APHC urges world to take stock of worst human rights situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have urged the international community to take stock of the worst human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as the Indian forces and its agencies, shielded by the draconian laws, kill, harass and arrest the subjugated people with impunity.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Advocate Arshad Iqbal and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said a prosperous and strong Pakistan is in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and they always pray for prosperity and stability of the country.

The leaders maintained that at a time when India was hell bent to eliminate every Kashmiri and snatch their land and government services, it is incumbent upon Pakistan to galvanize the support of the international community to force India for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

They said India has forgotten the reality that the freedom movements and sentiments could not be suppressed through military and brutal tactics, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party regime was systematically committing genocide and killing Kashmiris in fake encounters during cordon and search operations.

Meanwhile, the APHC AJK chapter's leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Altaf Hussain Wani and Shamim Shawl in their separate statement in Islamabad, have urged the international community to take notice of the worst human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other peace-loving people of the world to take cognizance of the prevailing gruesome situation of Kashmir wherein people were being killed mercilessly without any reason.