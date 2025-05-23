APHC urges world to urgently intervene for settlement of Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations and the world peace and freedom-loving countries to urgently intervene and address the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued after a meeting of APHC leaders in Srinagar, has appealed to the United Nations and the global community to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The statement also called for the release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Massarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Abdul Ahmad Parra, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Showkat Hakeem, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Umar Adil Dar, Saleem Nanaji, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jaferi, Adil Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, Ahsan Untoo and journalist Irfan Majeed who have been lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The APHC viewed this as part of the BJP’s strategy to suppress the ongoing political voice and leave it leaderless and appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute and uphold the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as guaranteed by UN resolutions

The APHC members emphasized the urgent need for the UN to address the Indian government’s brutalities, military siege and tensions on Line of Control between India and Pakistan, and violation of Indian government of International laws, including Indus Waters Treaty, which have had devastating impacts on the daily political, social, and economic lives of Kashmiris and situation of the region .

The meeting urged the UN to exert pressure on India to withdraw its troops from the territory and repeal draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while reaffirming their commitment to continue the political struggle until its logical conclusion.

The APHC also urged the United Nations to compel India to shun military and police terrorism and resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.