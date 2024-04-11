APHC Urges World Watchdogs To Speak For Restoration Of Kashmiris’ Lost Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concerns over the escalating human rights violations and state terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar urged international watchdogs to pressure India to ensure the fundamental rights of Kashmiris, including the right to self-determination, which have been deprived by New Delhi for the past 76 years.
He stated that under a new wave of state oppression, Indian occupation forces have been harassing, stopping, and humiliating worshippers in the territory through the use of repressive state apparatus and draconian laws.
Describing it as a serious infringement into the religious affairs of Kashmiris, he noted that preventing Kashmiris from worshipping in historical mosques, including Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, has become a new norm for the unbridled occupation forces in the valley.
Minhas emphasized that preserving Kashmiris’ identity and their quest for Azadi (freedom) are deeply intertwined. He warned that the Kashmiri freedom movement would lose momentum if their identity is eroded.
Highlighting the threat posed to the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the illegal actions of the BJP government and its establishment on August 5, 2019, Minhas stated that the RSS-backed BJP regime aims to deprive Kashmiris of their political rights, natural resources, and identity.
Minhas reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, while the BJP-RSS seeks to forcefully integrate J&K with India, pursuing their long-held agenda.
