APHC urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) jailed leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has urged the Kashmiri youth to come forward to save the sacrifices of the people for the just freedom cause of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from India’s infamous Tihar jail, New Delhi, said that the overwhelming majority of the people of Kashmir endorsed the right to self-determination, enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions through their persistent rejection of Indian illegal occupation since 1947.

He said that the people of Kashmir paying huge sacrifices for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and want a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute, keeping in view the Kashmiris’ aspirations, as recognized by the world community.

He said the recent extrajudicial killing of three youths in Indian army custody in the Poonch district of the territory should serve as a wake-up call for the world community.

He appealed to the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to use their influence on India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

He appealed to the world community to play a role in the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in South Asia.