APHC voices concern over arrests, harassment during house raids in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has raised concern over the spree of arrest and harassment during the on-going cordon off, search operations and house raids by Indian forces’ personnel across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which saw an escalation after so-called operation Sindoor.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, said the BJP-led Indian government and its local administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have escalating the targeting of Kashmiri people as they have refused to buy the Indian government’s Hindutva narrative and Sindoor operation. In order to intimidate them into submission, he added, New Delhi has intensified cordon and search operations, raids and arrests in the occupied territory. He questioned the heavy deployment of Indian forces backed by drones and helicopters, which has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a battlefield.

The APHC emphasized that Kashmiris remain united in their demand for freedom from India’s illegal occupation and restoration of their rights, including those enshrined in Articles 370 and 35A, which were revoked by the Indian government in August 2019.

The spokesman said New Delhi is using every brutal tactic to muzzle the freedom voice of the Kashmiri people but they are determined to defeat every Indian plan and carry on their struggle forward against all odds.

The APHC spokesman urged the world community, including the United Nations and big powers not to remain unresponsive to India’s flouting of international law in IIOJK as they are duty-bound to stop New Delhi’s brazen violations of international laws in Kashmir and use their clout to let Kashmiris speak what they want.

The statement said, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019, and the subsequent policies of India’s Hindutva regime have created a crisis that gravely imperils regional stability and human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman appealed to the International Court of Justice to take immediate steps to stop Indian war crimes in Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per United Nations resolutions.