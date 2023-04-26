APHC vows to continue struggle for securing right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Wednesday has reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their political struggle till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant United Nations resolutions.

According to Kashmir media service, the APHC leaders including Abdul Ahad Parra, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fareeda Behanji, Muhammad Aqib, Eng Raouf, Jameel Mir, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their statements in Srinagar, further maintained that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir were engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions but the Indian forces' personnel had arrested thousands of Kashmiris in fake cases and lodged them in various jails of India and IIOJK.

The detainees include the APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and other top leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and others who have been kept in various jails for years as their illegal detention is being deliberately prolonged on one pretext or the other, they added.

They termed the G20 meeting, scheduled in Srinagar on 22-24 May, this year, as a decoy to play normalcy mantra by the BJP government and its puppet regime in the UN-recognized disputed territory.

They appealed to the G20 countries to flatly refuse participation in meetings and events in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir reeling under Indian military siege for the past over seven decades. They urged the G20 members to impress upon India to give the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination which is the prerequisite for establishing peace, political and economic stability in the South Asian region.

The APHC leaders and organizations also hailed the press statement by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry for Pakistan's unwavering support to the Kashmir cause and their commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his maiden press conference on Tuesday, the ISPR DG, replying to a question pertaining to India, said Indian aggression and false statements could not change history. The disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir was globally recognized and could not be changed, he said, adding that it was never an integral part of India nor it will remain its part.

The APHC leaders and parties said that the timely statement by the Pakistan army had not only cleared the propaganda of freezing the Kashmir dispute but it has revitalized and rejuvenated the passion of the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been scripting a new history of resistance while demanding their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.