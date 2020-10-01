UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Vows To Oppose Establishment Of CRPF Camps In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 AM

APHC vows to oppose establishment of CRPF camps in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while strongly reacting to the Indian government's decision to acquire hundreds of acres of land for construction of camps for its paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force has said that the Kashmiris would resist the move, tooth and nail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and settlement of outsiders in the territory is violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Hailing the sacrifices and contribution of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, who has turned 91-year-old, the spokesman said that the towering leader had proved himself as a true symbol of uncompromising resistance against the forced occupation of the territory by India.

He said that the people of Kashmir need his guidance and leadership as Gilani in his all capacity had been a guide and an inspiration with his fearlessness, steadfastness, farsightedness, courage and determination for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman added that Syed Ali Gilani's sacrifices would go down in the history as a golden chapter and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Related Topics

India Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Guide Jammu Gold Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

8 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

11 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

11 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.