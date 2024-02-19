APHC warns of regional implications against delay in Kashmir solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has emphasized the need to understand the Kashmir conflict through its historical context.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized India’s current approach, stating: “Instead of taking measures to resolve the long-pending issue in its historical context, India and its Hindutva BJP government are attempting to impose their solution through force on the oppressed and caged people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The statement warned against ignoring the fact, saying: “This arrogance and persistent denial cannot stand scrutiny for long and Delhi must come to terms with the writing on the wall.

”

The APHC spokesperson highlighted the regional impact of the unresolved conflict, stating: “A delay in the resolution of the long-running dispute has held hostage the people of the entire South Asia region.”

Separately, APHC AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad emphatically demanded an independent and international investigation into the mass rape incidents perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

He said, India is using rape as a tactic of war to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for self-determination.