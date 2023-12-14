Open Menu

APHC Welcomes OIC’s Statement About Indian SC Verdict Against Special Status Of J&K

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the OIC’s statement about the Indian Supreme Court verdict against special status of Jammu and Kashmir and warned that denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination will continue to endanger peace in South Asia

In a special message from Tihar Jail, illegally detained APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt expressed the hope that the Muslim countries will collectively raise their voice for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He urged the OIC and the global community to come to rescue the besieged people of Jammu and Kashmir in the occupied territory, according to KMS.

The time has come when Narendera Modi’s Indian government should be given a shut-up call for resorting to brutal, inhuman, illegal and unconstitutional methods of coercion to punish the Kashmiris for demanding the UN-guaranteed right, Masarrat Aalam Butt said.

The APHC chairman said that India was subjecting Hurriyat leaders, media persons, Ulema, rights activists and even ordinary youth and women to illegal arrests in fake cases to suppress their demand for right to self-determination.

The BJP regime is deliberately prolonging illegal detention of Kashmiri prisoners under draconian PSA/UAPA to force them into submission for their political beliefs and is denying space to Hurriyat leadership by arresting them on fake charges,” he added.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement issued in Jeddah expressed concern over the recent verdict of Supreme Court of India against special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impressed upon India to reverse all its illegal and unilateral actions taken after August 5, 2019.

More Stories From Pakistan