APHC Welcomes PM Imran's Decision To Raise Kashmir Issue At UN Speech

Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has welcomed the decision of Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to raise the Kashmir dispute and plight of the Kashmiri people before the current session of the General Assembly in New York.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the world Assembly should focus on the violations of international law as reflected in different notifications issued by the Modi regime to curtail and squeeze political, economic, trade, land, employment and travel rights of the Kashmiris, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman condemned all such measures that give superiority to outsiders in the occupied region. Every Kashmiri man or woman lives in an atmosphere of fear created by around a million Indian troops in the territory, he stated.

The spokesman demanded an immediate lift of all police and military restrictions on the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the UN General Assembly would initiate some tangible steps to resolve the dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

