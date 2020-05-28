API Sukkur call for opening schools with SOPs

The Association of Private Institutions (API) Sukkur has called for taking steps to open of schools

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Association of Private Institutions (API) Sukkur has called for taking steps to open of schools.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, President, Bashir Channa and Vice President Rubina Kayani said business activities had resumed in the Sukkur and demanded of the Sindh government to open educational institutions with immediate effect.

They said that if the provincial government formulated standard operatingprocedures (SOPs), they would definitely follow at the private schools.

They demanded of the opening of schools with strict SOPs.